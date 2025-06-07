Analyzing Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMOD) & InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. 75.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of InterDigital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00 InterDigital 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock and InterDigital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

InterDigital has a consensus price target of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.61%. Given InterDigital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock N/A N/A -38.20% InterDigital 41.29% 51.55% 21.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock and InterDigital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A InterDigital $815.48 million 7.23 $358.61 million $12.61 18.03

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock.

Summary

InterDigital beats Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc. operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming. It designs and develops a range of innovations for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company also develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G, 5G, advanced and 6G, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. In addition, it provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Further, the company's patented technologies are used in various products that include smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and base stations; televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, streaming devices, and connected automobiles. InterDigital, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.