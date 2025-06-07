Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

