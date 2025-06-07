Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 50,739 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 90,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOMR shares. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.16 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.33%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.