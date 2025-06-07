Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANIX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ANIX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,286.25. This represents a 1.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

