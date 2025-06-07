Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,021 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANNX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Annexon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Annexon by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Annexon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 370,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

ANNX stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

