Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DnB Asset Management AS’s 5th Largest Position

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 225,429 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $962,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,773,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,934,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,149,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,822,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,123,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,583,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,232,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.18. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
