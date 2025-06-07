Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
