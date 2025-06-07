Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.02.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.