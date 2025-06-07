Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $203.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.18. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

