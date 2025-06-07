Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 271.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,944 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Applied Digital by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Applied Digital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 736.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 428,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.09. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

