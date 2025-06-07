Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,418,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,360 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcellx by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,787,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcellx by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 867,996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $377,655. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX opened at $68.10 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $107.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.