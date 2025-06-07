Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $217.80, but opened at $229.83. Argan shares last traded at $227.50, with a volume of 262,046 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s payout ratio is 21.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGX. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other Argan news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $238,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,400.64. This trade represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $725,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,264.88. This represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,133. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at $23,064,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at $18,364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after acquiring an additional 116,783 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 87,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at $11,307,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.55.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

