Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARKO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arko from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Arko from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arko currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of ARKO opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Arko has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arko by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 206,061 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 63.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

