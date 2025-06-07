Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,484 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $3,211,043.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,477 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $3,242,178.91.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,442,796.80.

On Monday, May 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,437,274.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,838,919.24.

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in Rubrik by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 31.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rubrik by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

