Ascendiant Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Price

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Knightscope in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Knightscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Knightscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Knightscope Stock Performance

KSCP opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knightscope will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Knightscope worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

