Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.91 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 48.82 ($0.66). Assura shares last traded at GBX 48.60 ($0.66), with a volume of 3,471,906 shares traded.

Assura Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.