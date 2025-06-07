Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $574.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

