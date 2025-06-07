Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,100,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6,002.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 203,672 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $322,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,186.13. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 20,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $2,163,636.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $605,248.78. This trade represents a 78.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,423 shares of company stock worth $4,950,619. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

