AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of AZZ worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AZZ by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AZZ by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,295.37. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

