Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 210 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

