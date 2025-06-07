Baker Hughes FY2026 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 924,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,744,000 after buying an additional 177,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after buying an additional 465,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.