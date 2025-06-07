Ban Seng Teh Sells 63,418 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,250. This trade represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ban Seng Teh sold 11,309 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,357,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ban Seng Teh sold 4,201 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $483,115.00.

Shares of STX opened at $126.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.40. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $129.96.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

