BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,720. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BANF stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BancFirst to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

