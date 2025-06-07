Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 130,995 Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFGC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 693,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150,253 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on New Found Gold from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NFGC stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

New Found Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.