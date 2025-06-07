Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 171,906 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,980,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 62,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 900.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 806,672 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $666.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.50. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 1,137.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

