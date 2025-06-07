Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 33,661 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W downgraded TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

