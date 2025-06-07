Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,080.40. This represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,150. This trade represents a 2.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $685,888. 10.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHRB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BHRB

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $860.99 million and a P/E ratio of 23.91.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.68%.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.