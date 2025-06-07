Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 2,128.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of BITO opened at $20.92 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

