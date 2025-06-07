Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in VEON by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.00 million. VEON had a positive return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 81.71%.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on VEON from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

