Bank of America Corp DE Buys 294,343 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKBA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $47,069.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,914 shares in the company, valued at $942,206.42. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.85. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.