Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.21. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

OneSpan Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

