Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovex International by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 135,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovex International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Innovex International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Innovex International during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Innovex International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Innovex International Price Performance

NYSE INVX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Innovex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.73 million. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Innovex International Profile

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.