Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 95,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

