Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 236.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ TERN opened at $3.70 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $323.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.