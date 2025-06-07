Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Industrial by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Global Industrial by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $27.11 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

