Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SID. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.3%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

