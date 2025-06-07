Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 1,506.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper bought 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at $67,775,166.81. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 3.2%

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -0.03.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

