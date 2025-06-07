Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.18 Million Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.76 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,528. The trade was a 13.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $123,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at $880,900.62. This represents a 12.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vital Energy

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.