Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.87 million, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

