Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 109,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 71,390 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IFN opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

The India Fund Announces Dividend

About The India Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

