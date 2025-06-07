Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Osisko Development were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODV. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Osisko Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,466,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 673,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ODV opened at $2.08 on Friday. Osisko Development Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 1,817.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko Development from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

