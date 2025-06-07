Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RSPR stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.