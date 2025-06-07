Bank of America Corp DE Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,561.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $87.66 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $59.72 and a twelve month high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $258.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

