Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,097 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $45.39.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

