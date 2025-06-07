Bank of America Corp DE Sells 216,399 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,802,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 665,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Accolade by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD opened at $7.02 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.03 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

