Bank of America Corp DE Sells 390,523 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 390,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SXC opened at $8.24 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $697.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.