Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 231,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 87,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 127,474 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,970.10. This trade represents a 4.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $38,250.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,472.68. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

