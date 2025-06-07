BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGIGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.83 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 143.60 ($1.94). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.93), with a volume of 248,709 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 3.67 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BBGI Global Infrastructure had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 80.75%. Equities analysts forecast that BBGI Global Infrastructure will post 11.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.
BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.

