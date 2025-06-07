Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Beamr Imaging Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:BMR opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. Beamr Imaging has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beamr Imaging

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beamr Imaging stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Beamr Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

