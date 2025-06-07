Best Bank Stocks To Watch Today – June 4th

Invesco QQQ, Wells Fargo & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, SoFi Technologies, Citigroup, and Vertiv are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares of publicly traded banking institutions that entitle investors to a proportional claim on the bank’s assets and earnings. Their value typically derives from interest income, fees and other financial-service revenues, while performance is influenced by factors such as interest-rate movements, credit quality and regulatory policies. Investing in bank stocks also carries risks tied to loan defaults, economic cycles and capital-adequacy requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.85. 18,870,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,680,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $76.33. 16,778,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,416,680. The firm has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.76. 2,123,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. 12,610,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,642,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $334.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 30,984,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,570,844. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. 4,244,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,499,722. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.43. 2,847,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238,936. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

