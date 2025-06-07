Best Medical Stocks To Follow Now – June 5th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Walmart, and ZenaTech are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical producers, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the commercial success of new treatments, medical technologies and healthcare delivery models. Their performance is often driven by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, patent lifecycles and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $760.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $772.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $720.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 20,360,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,343,254. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $97.95. 7,421,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,556,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67. Walmart has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

ZENA traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 122,768,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. ZenaTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

